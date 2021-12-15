American Research & Management Co. Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.78. 25,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

