American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Teleflex by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.94. 3,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.25.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

