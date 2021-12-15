Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,692 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.23 and its 200-day moving average is $418.75. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.41 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.62.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.