Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $200.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,592. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.89.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

