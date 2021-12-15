$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,617. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

