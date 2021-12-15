Analysts Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 299,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,842. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

