YOUengine (YOUC) Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

