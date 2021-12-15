Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 284.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 2,823,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

