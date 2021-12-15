Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

