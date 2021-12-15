Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. 22,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

