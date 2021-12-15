Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.36. 3,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,612. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $784.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.34. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

