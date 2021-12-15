Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $234.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

