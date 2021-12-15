Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Trading Down 6.5%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

