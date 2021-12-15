Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boral in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

