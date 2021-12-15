Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PYTCY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Playtech has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

