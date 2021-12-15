Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PYTCY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Playtech has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Playtech Company Profile
