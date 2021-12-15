iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,311 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.