iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. 16,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,840. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

