Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215,363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 13,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,168. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

