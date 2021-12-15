Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sotera Health worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,284,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,683,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of SHC opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 178.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

