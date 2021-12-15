Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the November 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,595,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,503,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,282. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.
RYCEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
