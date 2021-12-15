Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, an increase of 277.6% from the November 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,595,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,503,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,282. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

RYCEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

