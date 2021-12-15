Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Update

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIGMF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. 177,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,046. Ridgestone Mining has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.05.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

