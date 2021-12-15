Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Down 9.8%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.65. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

About Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.