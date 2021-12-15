Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 210 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

GS opened at $388.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

