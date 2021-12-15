SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 7,609 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,291. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 183,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,073,615. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.33 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.