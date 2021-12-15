Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $122.94

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 26,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,683. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

