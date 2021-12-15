Quant (QNT) Price Hits $196.45

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $196.45 or 0.00405679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $98.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.55 or 0.01291808 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

