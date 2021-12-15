Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.57. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,446. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.66. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.