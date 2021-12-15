WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post sales of $18.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.56 million to $19.22 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

