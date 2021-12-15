Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Silvergate Capital worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,645,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SI stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. 8,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

