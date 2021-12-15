Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.75. 4,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

