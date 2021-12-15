Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $256.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RACE traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.91. 9,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

