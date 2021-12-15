$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.92. 1,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.