LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $392,412. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.