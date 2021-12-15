Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.