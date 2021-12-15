93,458 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,421 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

PULS opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

