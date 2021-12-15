Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases By 355.0%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 2,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

