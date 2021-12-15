Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Update

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RAHGF remained flat at $$0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. is a non-bank financial corporation, which serves individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm provides health management, insurance technology, healthcare and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. It offers direct lending, financial consulting, and financial leasing services.

