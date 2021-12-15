Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Grows By 314.3%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 19.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter worth about $6,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $5,986,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth about $5,802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 440.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KIII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

