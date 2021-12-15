Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 13.7%

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH)’s share price traded down 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45. 102,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 87,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$120.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

