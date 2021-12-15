Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Down 3.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 3,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $136.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.