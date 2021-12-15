Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $42,822,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 50,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,448. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

