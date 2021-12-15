Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,119 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

