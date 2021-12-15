American Research & Management Co. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.2% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. 45,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,908. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.