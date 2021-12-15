The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. 31,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,837. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

