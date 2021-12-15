Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 921,746 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,153,797 shares of company stock worth $5,808,950. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

AXDX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

