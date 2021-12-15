Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,745,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

