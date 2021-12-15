Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $324.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $325.00 million. Interface reported sales of $276.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Interface by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Interface by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Interface by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

