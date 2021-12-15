JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JOYY.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 52,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JOYY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.