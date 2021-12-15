Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $38,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 103.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 295.1% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $271.64. 7,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,554. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.72. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,018.56, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

