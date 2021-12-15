Bray Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $282,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $858,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $59,823,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $780,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $121.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,187. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

